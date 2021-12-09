Richard Danforth Purchases 6,500 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of 211.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 44.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

