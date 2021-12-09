Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $432.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

