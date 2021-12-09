Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REI. Truist upped their price objective on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of REI opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

