RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $15.10 to $11.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NYSE RLX opened at $4.76 on Monday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 643.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

