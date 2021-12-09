RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider David Williams Purchases 105,400 Shares of Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams purchased 105,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,918.00 ($12,618.31).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RMA Global alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Williams acquired 200,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($23,943.66).

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Williams acquired 930,569 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$173,085.83 ($121,891.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.