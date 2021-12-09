Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $17,051,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $15,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

