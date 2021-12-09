Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 95,259 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,259 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 86.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 36.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

