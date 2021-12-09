Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $738,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.