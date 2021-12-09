Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

