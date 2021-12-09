Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,711 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBPH opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $683.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

