Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 8,328 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

