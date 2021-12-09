Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

Shares of FXC stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

