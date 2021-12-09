Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 1,708.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 1,922,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroVision by 499.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVIS opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 3.54. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MVIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

