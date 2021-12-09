Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

