Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $80.01 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,297,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,017,648 shares of company stock valued at $178,694,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

