Royal Bank of Canada Trims PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Target Price to $48.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 170.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

