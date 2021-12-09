Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of RVT opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royce Value Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

