RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.87 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $169.87 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,820,007 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

