Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 730 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

