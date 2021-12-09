Rublix (RBLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $2,883.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io

