Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.89 or 0.08629388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.86 or 0.99937236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.