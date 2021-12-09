Rune Price Hits $297.56 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $8,094.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $297.56 or 0.00597693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.29 or 0.08746168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.45 or 1.00269801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002856 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,166 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.