SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $6.03 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 258.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $496,393.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 193.4% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00012269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.56 or 0.08651884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.80 or 1.00401917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,193,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,680 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

