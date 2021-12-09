Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.93.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $330.34 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Saia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Saia by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.