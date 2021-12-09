salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.04. The stock had a trading volume of 161,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average of $263.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.