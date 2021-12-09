salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.
NYSE CRM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.04. The stock had a trading volume of 161,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average of $263.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
