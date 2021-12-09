Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €30.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €30.70 ($34.49) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.87 ($35.81).

Salzgitter stock opened at €28.80 ($32.36) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €15.08 ($16.94) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($39.42).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

