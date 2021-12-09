Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

