Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and approximately $28,487.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.24 or 0.08592031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,944.77 or 0.99980270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.