Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $18.39

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.68. Sasol shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1,719 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 20.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

