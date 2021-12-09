Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCFLF. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

