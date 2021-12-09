Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

