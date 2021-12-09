Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Minot Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.50. 12,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.