Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after buying an additional 233,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.