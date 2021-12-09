Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN opened at $261.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.49. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 287.45 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $1,308,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,430 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.