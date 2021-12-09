Sciencast Management LP Sells 5,122 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.36 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

