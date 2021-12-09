Sciencast Management LP Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,867.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,711.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

