Scott Andrew Smith Sells 628 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $14,462.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 399 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $9,532.11.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $11,589.42.

On Monday, November 22nd, Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $11,278.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.