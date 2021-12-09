SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

SPNE opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

