SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 91,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

