Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 12.8% Higher

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 6,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock worth $2,179,291 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEER. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 168.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seer by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 115,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Seer by 13,142.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seer by 119.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

