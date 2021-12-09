Seggern Christopher Von Buys 4,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

