Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $543,156.08 and approximately $10,713.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.65 or 0.08574028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.11 or 1.00041823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

