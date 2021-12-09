Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Purchases $20,720.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Nishan M. Desilva purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

