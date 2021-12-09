Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 22.1% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $66.65 million and $24.23 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

