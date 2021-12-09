Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.27

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1465137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

