SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,091,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,636.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.