SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $63.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE S opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

