SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Up 12.2% After Strong Earnings

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 18,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,233,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.
About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
