SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Up 12.2% After Strong Earnings

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 18,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,233,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

