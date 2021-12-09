Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $630.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

