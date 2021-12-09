SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.93 on Thursday. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SFL by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.